“Let’s jump from one axis of evil country to another.”
On this episode of the Defense Nerds podcast, Military Times Deputy Editor Leo Shane and Defense News Capitol Hill Bureau Chief Joe Gould talk about President Donald Trump’s surprise (and not a surprise) nomination of Patrick Shanahan to be the next defense secretary. Shanahan has served in that job in an acting role since Jan. 1
The two also look at U.S. military escalation in the Middle East concerning Iran and the return to diplomatic silence with North Korea. They also brainstorm nicknames for the new defense secretary, who will replace Jim “Mad Dog” Mattis.
