On this episode of the Defense Nerds podcast, Military Times Deputy Editor Leo Shane and Defense News Capitol Hill Bureau Chief Joe Gould talk about the congressional breakthrough on the supplemental disaster aid bill and what it means for the military. Defense officials have been begging for the funding for months, and now appear poised to finally get it.
The two also look at the Senate Armed Services Committee’s first draft of the annual defense authorization bill, with a specific focus on the military housing provisions. They also tackle the issue of new tax changes hurting military families before offering reflections on Memorial Day.
Comments