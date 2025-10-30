The Senate on Thursday confirmed Gen. Kenneth Wilsbach as the Air Force’s next chief of staff.

Wilsbach was approved as part of a batch of military promotions the Senate passed by unanimous consent, as one of its last actions before adjourning for the week.

Air Force Secretary Troy Meink congratulated Wilsbach, who will be the service’s 24th chief of staff after being sworn in, and lauded his experience.

“With his vast experience in the Pacific and as a commander at all levels, he is the right leader for the @usairforce,” Meink said in a post on X shortly after his confirmation.

Sen. Kevin Kramer, R-N.D., said Wilsbach will be an “outstanding leader” and a “great partner” for the state’s airmen, Air National Guardsmen and Air Force installations.

“I have full confidence he will work tirelessly to spur innovation and modernization and maintain combat-ready forces, all while prioritizing our airmen,” Kramer said in his post on X.

Wilsbach will succeed Gen. David Allvin, who in August unexpectedly announced plans to retire about halfway through the four-year tenure Air Force chiefs of staff typically serve.

Wilsbach, an experienced F-15, F-16 and F-22 pilot, was most recently head of Air Combat Command, which oversees most of the Air Force’s fighter force. He flew 71 combat missions enforcing the no-fly zone over Iraq and during Operation Enduring Freedom.

He also previously commanded Pacific Air Forces and served as deputy commander of U.S. Forces Korea, giving him extensive experience in the Indo-Pacific region.

Before Allvin’s surprise retirement, Wilsbach had been set to retire.

