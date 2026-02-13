The U.S. Air Force on Tuesday awarded Boeing a sole-source contract for new massive bunker-buster bombs, to replace the munitions used in last June’s strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities.

In a copy of the justification notice posted online Thursday, the Air Force said it needed to award the U.S. defense giant a sole-source contract because it is the only vendor that makes the GBU-57 Massive Ordnance Penetrator. Issuing the contract to any other vendor “would result in unacceptable delays” and undermine the Air Force’s readiness, the service said in the notice.

“This action is essential to restore operational readiness … and ensure Air Force Global Strike Command (AFGSC) possesses the necessary assets to support strategic contingency war plans for all Combatant Commands,” the justification and approval notice said.

The MOP is a 30,000-pound guided munition that the Air Force uses to destroy hardened or deeply buried targets such as underground labs or enemy bunkers. The MOP’s steel casing allows it to penetrate an estimated 200 feet through rock or other dense substances before detonating its conventional, but massive, payload.

The Air Force dropped multiple MOPs on Iran’s Fordo nuclear fuel enrichment plant from B-2 Spirit stealth bombers.

The estimated cost of the recent GBU-57 award was redacted from the copy the government posted online, but a box was checked elsewhere indicating it will be more than $100 million.

The procurement will buy more tail kits to guide the MOPs to their targets, with delivery starting in January 2028, as well as all-up-round weapon system components.

Stephen Losey is the air warfare reporter for Defense News. He previously covered leadership and personnel issues at Air Force Times, and the Pentagon, special operations and air warfare at Military.com. He has traveled to the Middle East to cover U.S. Air Force operations.