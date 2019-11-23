HALIFAX, Canada ― Navy Secretary Richard V. Spencer denied Saturday he has threatened to resign over President Donald Trump’s intervention in the case of a Navy SEAL convicted of posing with a dead prisoner of war.

“Contrary to popular belief, I’m still here. I did not threaten to resign,” Spencer said at the Halifax International Security Forum, where he was speaking on a panel about the Arctic. “Let’s just say we are here to talk about to talk about external threats and Eddie Gallagher is not one of them.”

The news comes after NBC News reported that military leaders hoping to keep Spencer from quitting lobbied Trump aboard Air Force One to stop intervening in the case of Special Warfare Operator Chief Edward “Eddie” Gallagher.

Trump intervened multiple times before and after Gallagher’s court-martial trial, where he was acquitted of a string of war crimes charges but found guilty on the sole offense of posing for photos with the dead detainee, a charge he never denied.

Although other members of his platoon, including a commissioned officer, posed alongside him, Gallagher was the only one charged.

Believing that Gallagher’s demotion to petty officer first class was too harsh, Trump later restored his chief’s anchors.

After Trump’s clemency, however, Naval Special Warfare commander Rear Adm. Collin Green moved to strip Gallagher’s coveted SEAL trident from him and expel him from the elite teams because of the photo.

× Fear of missing out? Sign up for the Early Bird Brief - a daily roundup of military and defense news stories from around the globe. Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to the Early Bird Brief.

Critics contend holding a job qualification board for a SEAL trying to retire from the Navy is merely a punitive exercise, the sort of administrative sanction designed to exact vengeance on young officers or enlisted sailors without the power to fight back.

But supporters say the SEALs have a right to regulate their ranks and evict those who can’t measure up mentally or morally for the job.

Spencer, the Navy’s top civilian, told the news agency Reuters a day earlier at the forum — an international gathering of national security experts — that he planned to back the Navy’s top uniformed officials.

“I believe the process matters for good order and discipline,” Spencer told Reuters.

"Contrary to popular belief, I am still here. I did not threaten to resign. We are here to talk about external threats and Eddie Gallagher is not one of them." pic.twitter.com/ysa5A6pYkd — SECNAV76 (@secnav76) November 23, 2019

Questions have swirled through the Pentagon about whether a tweet constitutes a lawful order, although previously military leaders have considered press releases and speeches to constitute policy directives.

Attorneys for Gallagher and three officers who face similar Trident Review Board proceedings have sought guidance from Naval Special Warfare about the status of their cases, only to be greeted with shrugs from the Coronado, California-based command.

Brian Ferguson, an attorney who is helping to represent Lt. Jacob X. “Jake” Portier at the review panel — where he’s been alleged to have failed to quickly inform superiors about a crime a military jury says was never committed — fired off an email to Navy officials trying to find a way out of a looming crisis in civil-military relations.

“Various national news outlets are reporting that the Secretary of the Navy and (Rear Adm.) Green are considering resigning over the Trident Review Board process,” Ferguson wrote. "Perhaps this is not in the best interest of the country.

“If your command is willing to entertain ways to resolve this matter without a constitutional crisis, I suspect the attorneys for the sailors would be willing to engage in such a discussion.”