The U.S. Air Force completed goals in the modernization efforts of the B-52 Stratofortress fleet with two acquisition milestones.

Meant to keep the aircraft viable through 2050 as a part of the Nuclear Triad with long-range strike capability, these moves advance upgrades for the strategic bombers, according to a recent release.

The acquisition decisions include a June 1 Milestone B approval for the B-52J Commercial Engine Replacement Program, allowing the engine upgrade to move into development, as well as an Aug. 21 Milestone C approval for the B-52 Radar Modernization Program, which permits the radar upgrades to begin production.

“These programs are delivering the propulsion reliability, sensor capability and electrical power needed to keep this legendary bomber viable, lethal, and supportable well into the future,” Brig. Gen. Timothy Spaulding, portfolio acquisition executive for Bombers and director of the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center’s Bombers Directorate, said in the release.

CERP replaces the B-52s original TF33 engines with Rolls-Royce F130 engines and modernizes supporting subsystems, such as hydraulic pumps, cockpit displays and generators, per the release.

Milestone B demonstrates the program’s first official Acquisition Program Baseline and allows entry into the Engineering and Manufacturing Development phase. The total acquisition cost was set at $20.2 billion, which includes research, development, test and evaluation, procurement and military construction.

Since 2018, only $2.6 billion of that cost has been spent.

Currently, two test aircraft are flying operational missions after recent depot maintenance. Both are slated to enter modification at Boeing’s San Antonio facility in the coming months to receive both CERP and RMP upgrades.

The release highlighted the B-52’s structural integrity, saying the program office conducted structural assessments across the fleet as part of Milestone B to ensure the aircraft could safely support new engines, increased electrical power generation and decades of continued operations.

“These assessments confirmed that the B-52’s airframe — originally designed in the late 1940s and built into the early 1960s — retains substantial structural life,” the release reads. “Analyses project the airframes will have sufficient fatigue life to support operations well into the 2050s and beyond.”

RMP replaces the 1980s-era APQ-166 analog radar with the APQ-188, a “cousin” of the F-15 and F/A-18 radars that is an Active Electronically Scanned Array Radar.

Milestone C allowed Low-Rate Initial Production, the release says. On the same day, the program awarded LRIP contracts to Raytheon Technologies for the radars and Boeing for 74 aircraft integration kits.

A June 2026 Production Readiness Review showed that the systems could be built reliably and were ready for initial production, according to the statement.

Cristina Stassis is a reporter covering stories surrounding the defense industry, national security, military/veteran affairs and more. She previously worked as an editorial fellow for Defense News in 2024 where she assisted the newsroom in breaking news across Sightline Media Group.