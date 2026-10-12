Defense companies Vector and Nammo Defense Systems announced Monday at the Association of the United States Army’s annual meeting that they had expanded their partnership to integrate munitions into small drones for U.S. military use.

The companies first teamed up earlier this year to pair Nammo’s munitions with Vector’s unmanned aircraft. The expanded agreement aims to scale that work to help address what the companies describe as a growing need for drones that can deliver more than just explosive payloads.

Andy Yakulis, Vector’s chief executive officer and co-founder, called the partnership “highly complementary” because together they produced a system that reflects “the realities of how warfighters will employ them.”

“The battlefield is demanding unmanned systems that can do more than simply carry a payload,” he said, adding that their systems will be produced at scale and “continuously improved based on real-world requirements.”

According to Vector’s website, the Utah-based company launched in 2024 with three veterans, including Yakulis, as well as the founder of Teal Drones, which was later acquired by Red Cat and awarded millions in military contracts for short-range reconnaissance drones.

Vector also supplies a High Voltage Electronic Safe Arm Device, or HV-ESAD, that serves as the electronic interface between the drone and its munition. According to both companies, the device enables the safe integration and controlled use of compatible munitions.

Vector has a drone listed on the Defense Department’s Blue List, which includes unmanned aircraft systems that have undergone the department’s relevant assessment and approval process for military use.

The company also placed in the top five in the latest round of the Defense Department’s Drone Dominance program, a billion-dollar initiative to procure affordable small drones that can be manufactured at scale.

Andy Schreiner, the president and general manager of Nammo, said the “expanded agreement will benefit warfighters defending freedom globally” because it combines “Nammo’s proven expertise in munitions, energetics, and advanced manufacturing with Vector’s unmanned systems capabilities.”

Nammo, a Norwegian defense manufacturer with U.S. operations headquartered in Arizona, specializes in ammunition, shoulder-fired weapons and rocket motors. According to its website, its products range from small-arms ammunition to tank rounds.

“We are bringing together complementary strengths to accelerate the development and production of integrated solutions that can evolve with warfighter requirements,” Schreiner said.

Daniel Terrill is a contributor to Military Times. He’s been reporting on military issues, the gun industry, and the outdoors for nearly two decades. Although writing is his passion, he’s been a Marine, police officer, and, perhaps the most dangerous job of his career, a substitute teacher.