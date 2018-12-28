WASHINGTON — Fewer than 300 of President Donald Trump’s 3,000-plus tweets this year mentioned the military and veterans, but those scattered social media statements still had an oversized impact on his policies for both groups.

Here’s a review of some of the commander-in-chief’s most significant defense and veterans posts on Twitter this year:

Trump says troops could finish building border wall Troop deployment to the Mexico border has raised questions about improper use of armed forces.

** Dec. 21: “General Jim Mattis will be retiring”

General Jim Mattis will be retiring, with distinction, at the end of February, after having served my Administration as Secretary of Defense for the past two years. During Jim’s tenure, tremendous progress has been made, especially with respect to the purchase of new fighting.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 20, 2018

The news of Defense Secretary Jim Mattis' departure sent shock waves through Capitol Hill, where the former Marine Corps general was widely viewed as a critical moderating force within the administration. Trump’s tweet praised Mattis for his work at the Pentagon but made no mention of the internal strife that the outgoing Cabinet official hinted at in his resignation letter.

** Oct. 18: “I will call up the U.S. military and close our southern border”

....In addition to stopping all payments to these countries, which seem to have almost no control over their population, I must, in the strongest of terms, ask Mexico to stop this onslaught - and if unable to do so I will call up the U.S. Military and CLOSE OUR SOUTHERN BORDER!.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 18, 2018

In another of his most surprising and significant moves of the year, Trump announced just a few weeks before the midterm elections that he intended to send active-duty military members to southern states to support border security missions there.

More than 5,000 were deployed in ensuing weeks, a controversial mission that still continues today.

** Jan. 18: “A government shutdown will be devastating to our military”

A government shutdown will be devastating to our military...something the Dems care very little about! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 18, 2018

The three-day partial government shutdown in January was also tied to immigration fights between Trump and congressional Democrats. The effects on military and veterans programs from the short operations disruption proved less severe than the last extended shutdown in 2013, but still resulted in training delays and some office closures on military bases.

** March 28: “The new secretary of Veterans Affairs”

I am pleased to announce that I intend to nominate highly respected Admiral Ronny L. Jackson, MD, as the new Secretary of Veterans Affairs.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 28, 2018

Trump effectively fired then VA Secretary David Shulkin with this tweet, ending weeks of speculation over infighting at the department. Trump’s pick to replace him, White House physician Rear Adm. Ronny Jackson, withdrew a month later amid controversies surrounding his professional conduct in that office.

The department would not get a permanent replacement until late July, when Robert Wilkie was confirmed for the post.

** March 25: “Our military is again rich”

Because of the $700 & $716 Billion Dollars gotten to rebuild our Military, many jobs are created and our Military is again rich. Building a great Border Wall, with drugs (poison) and enemy combatants pouring into our Country, is all about National Defense. Build WALL through M! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 25, 2018

After more than a year of fighting with congressional Democrats over defense spending, Trump finally reached a deal in the spring that gave the Pentagon a sizable boost in its fiscal 2018 budget plan. The agreement not only staved off another shutdown possibility for a few months, but it also allowed the defense budget to be passed on time for the first time in a decade.

** June 6: “It was my great honor to sign the VA Mission Act”

We must always protect those who protect us. Today, it was my great honor to sign the #VAMissionAct and to make Veterans Choice the permanent law of the land! https://t.co/VV3GdDISbD pic.twitter.com/4OsUDWIzwo — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 6, 2018

Throughout his presidential campaign and since he took office, Trump had promised to expand veterans access to private-sector health care. The Mission Act, which in part requires a rewrite of VA’s community care programs, represented a major step forward in that area, although it has also invited accusations that the president is working towards privatizing the department.

** Aug. 1: “U.S. Korean War remains are returned to American soil”

Incredibly beautiful ceremony as U.S. Korean War remains are returned to American soil. Thank you to Honolulu and all of our great Military participants on a job well done. A special thanks to Vice President Mike Pence on delivering a truly magnificent tribute! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 2, 2018

North Korean officials this summer turned over 55 boxes of what are believed to be the remains of U.S. and allied troops who fought in the Korean war. The move was connected to Trump’s negotiations with North Korea leader Kim Jong Un earlier in the year, and represented a major step forward for POW/MIA recovery efforts in the region.

** Aug. 29: “Loves our military and our vets”

Martha McSally is an extraordinary woman. She was a very talented fighter jet pilot and is now a highly respected member of Congress. She is Strong on Crime, the Border and our under siege 2nd Amendment. Loves our Military and our Vets. Has my total and complete Endorsement! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 29, 2018

This tweet was one of dozen of endorsements by Trump this year in advance of the midterm elections, many featuring the same phrase that his backed candidate “loves our military and veterans.” Conversely, he repeatedly attacked opponents for working against the military and his veterans policies, even in cases where they had previously agreed with his plans.

In this case, Trump’s endorsement did not sway McSally’s race enough for her to win.

** Feb. 22: “I never said give teachers guns”

I never said “give teachers guns” like was stated on Fake News @CNN & @NBC. What I said was to look at the possibility of giving “concealed guns to gun adept teachers with military or special training experience - only the best. 20% of teachers, a lot, would now be able to — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 22, 2018