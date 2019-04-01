Tuesday, April 2



Senate Armed Services — 9:30 — G50 Dirksen

Nominations

The committee will consider the nominations of Gen. Tod Wolters to be head of U.S. European Command and Gen. Stephen Townsend to be head of U.S. Africa Command.



House Appropriations — 10 a.m. — H143 Capitol

Member ideas

Representatives from outside the committee will present their legislative requests to the subcommittee on Military Construction and Veterans Affairs.



House Homeland Security — 10 a.m. — 310 Cannon

Terrorism

Outside experts will testify on policies to prevent terrorist travel worldwide.



House Armed Services — 10 a.m. — 2118 Rayburn

Army/Air Force Budgets

Army Secretary Mark Esper, Army Chief of Staff Gen. Mark Milley, Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson, and Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David Goldfein will testify on the fiscal 2020 budget request.



House Science and Space — 10 a.m. — 2318 Rayburn

NASA Budget

Jim Bridenstine, administrator for the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, testifies on the fiscal 2020 budget request.



House Foreign Affairs — 10 a.m. — 2172 Rayburn

Climate change

Outside experts testify on the potential impact of climate change on national security.



House Veterans' Affairs — 10:15 a.m. — 1302 Longworth

VA technology challenges

Department officials will testify on challenges and reforms within VA’s Office of Information and Technology.



House Appropriations — 11 a.m — H405 Capitol

DIA Budget

Lt. Gen. Robert Ashley Jr., director of the Defense Intelligence Agency, and Vice Adm. Robert Sharp, director of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, will testify on the administration’s fiscal 2020 budget request.



House Appropriations — 11 a.m. — HT2 Capitol

Public ideas

The Subcommittee on Military Construction and Veterans Affairs will review public input on the fiscal 2020 budget request.



House Armed Services — 2 p.m. — 2118 Rayburn

Sexual Assault Prosecutions

Service officials and outside experts will testify on the role of military commanders in sexual assault prosecutions.



Senate Foreign Relations — 2:15 p.m. — 419 Dirksen

NATO

Outside experts will testify on the future role of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.



Senate Armed Services — 3 p.m. — 232A Russell

Army Modernization

Service officials will testify before the committee on Army modernization efforts and the fiscal 2020 budget request.



House Appropriations — 3 p.m. — H140 Capitol

Air Force Budget

Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson and Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David Goldfein will testify on the fiscal 2020 budget request.



House Foreign Affairs — 3 p.m. — 2172 Rayburn

NATO

Outside experts will testify on the future role of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.



Wednesday, April 6



House Armed Services — 9 a.m. — 2118 Rayburn

Member ideas

Representatives from outside the committee will present their legislative requests for Armed Services policies.



House Armed Services — 1:45 p.m. — 2118 Rayburn

Space Programs

Gen. John Raymond, head of Air Force Space Command, will testify on the fiscal 2020 budget request.



House Veterans' Affairs — 2 p.m. — 1334 Longworth

VA Budget

Department officials will testify on the fiscal 2020 budget request.



House Oversight — 2 p.m. — 2154 Rayburn

Afghanistan

The committee will review the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction’s 2019 list of high-risk projects.



House Foreign Affairs — 2 p.m. — 2172 Rayburn

Middle East

Outside experts will testify on instability in the Middle East.



Senate Foreign Relations — 2:15 p.m. — 419 Dirksen

Nominations

The committee will consider a series of nominations, including former Gen. John Abizaid to be ambassador to Saudi Arabia.



House Foreign Affairs — 2 p.m. — 2172 Rayburn

Yemen

Outside experts will testify on instability in the Middle East and the humanitarian crisis in Yemen.



Senate Armed Services — 2:30 p.m. — 232A Russell

Navy/Marine Corps Aviation

Navy and Marine Corps aviation officials will testify on the fiscal 2020 budget request.



House Armed Services — 2:30 p.m. — 2212 Rayburn

Weapons of Mass Destruction

Guy Roberts, assistant secretary of defense for nuclear programs, and Theresa Whelan, principal deputy assistant secretary for homeland defense, will testify before the committee on countering weapons of mass destruction.



Senate Armed Services — 2:30 p.m. — 222 Russell

Missile Defense Policies/Programs

John Rood, Under Secretary of Defense for Policy, and Lt. Gen. Samuel Greaves, director of the Missile Defense Agency, will testify on the fiscal 2020 budget request.



House Appropriations — 3 p.m. — H140 Capitol

Defense Health programs

Vice Adm. Raquel Bono, director of the Defense Health Agency, and other department health officials will testify before the committee on the fiscal 2020 budget request.



Thursday, April 4



Senate Armed Services — 9:30 a.m. — G50 Dirksen

Air Force Budget

Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson and Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David Goldfein will testify on the fiscal 2020 budget request.



House Armed Services — 10:30 a.m. — 2212 Rayburn

Military Family Housing

Service officials will testify on mismanagement of military housing and plans for solutions.

