Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson will have a farewell tour of Capitol Hill this week, as she testifies on the service’s fiscal 2020 budget request just a few weeks before she leaves the Pentagon.
Wilson announced in March that she will resign at the end of May to become president of the University of Texas at El Paso. Wilson had been rumored as a possible permanent defense secretary candidate.
She’ll make three appearances before congressional committees this week, all related to ongoing budget review work by lawmakers. Army Secretary Mark Esper and other service officials are scheduled to deliver similar remarks over the course of the week.
Also, the House Armed Services Committee will take up the issue of military housing issues with a hearing on Thursday. The topic has received significant attention from their Senate counterparts, and is expected to be included in the annual defense authorization bill drafting.
Senate Armed Services — 9:30 — G50 Dirksen
Nominations
The committee will consider the nominations of Gen. Tod Wolters to be head of U.S. European Command and Gen. Stephen Townsend to be head of U.S. Africa Command.
House Appropriations — 10 a.m. — H143 Capitol
Member ideas
Representatives from outside the committee will present their legislative requests to the subcommittee on Military Construction and Veterans Affairs.
House Homeland Security — 10 a.m. — 310 Cannon
Terrorism
Outside experts will testify on policies to prevent terrorist travel worldwide.
House Armed Services — 10 a.m. — 2118 Rayburn
Army/Air Force Budgets
Army Secretary Mark Esper, Army Chief of Staff Gen. Mark Milley, Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson, and Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David Goldfein will testify on the fiscal 2020 budget request.
House Science and Space — 10 a.m. — 2318 Rayburn
NASA Budget
Jim Bridenstine, administrator for the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, testifies on the fiscal 2020 budget request.
House Foreign Affairs — 10 a.m. — 2172 Rayburn
Climate change
Outside experts testify on the potential impact of climate change on national security.
House Veterans' Affairs — 10:15 a.m. — 1302 Longworth
VA technology challenges
Department officials will testify on challenges and reforms within VA’s Office of Information and Technology.
House Appropriations — 11 a.m — H405 Capitol
DIA Budget
Lt. Gen. Robert Ashley Jr., director of the Defense Intelligence Agency, and Vice Adm. Robert Sharp, director of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, will testify on the administration’s fiscal 2020 budget request.
House Appropriations — 11 a.m. — HT2 Capitol
Public ideas
The Subcommittee on Military Construction and Veterans Affairs will review public input on the fiscal 2020 budget request.
House Armed Services — 2 p.m. — 2118 Rayburn
Sexual Assault Prosecutions
Service officials and outside experts will testify on the role of military commanders in sexual assault prosecutions.
Senate Foreign Relations — 2:15 p.m. — 419 Dirksen
NATO
Outside experts will testify on the future role of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.
Senate Armed Services — 3 p.m. — 232A Russell
Army Modernization
Service officials will testify before the committee on Army modernization efforts and the fiscal 2020 budget request.
House Appropriations — 3 p.m. — H140 Capitol
Air Force Budget
Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson and Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David Goldfein will testify on the fiscal 2020 budget request.
House Foreign Affairs — 3 p.m. — 2172 Rayburn
NATO
Outside experts will testify on the future role of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.
Wednesday, April 6
House Armed Services — 9 a.m. — 2118 Rayburn
Member ideas
Representatives from outside the committee will present their legislative requests for Armed Services policies.
House Armed Services — 1:45 p.m. — 2118 Rayburn
Space Programs
Gen. John Raymond, head of Air Force Space Command, will testify on the fiscal 2020 budget request.
House Veterans' Affairs — 2 p.m. — 1334 Longworth
VA Budget
Department officials will testify on the fiscal 2020 budget request.
House Oversight — 2 p.m. — 2154 Rayburn
Afghanistan
The committee will review the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction’s 2019 list of high-risk projects.
House Foreign Affairs — 2 p.m. — 2172 Rayburn
Middle East
Outside experts will testify on instability in the Middle East.
Senate Foreign Relations — 2:15 p.m. — 419 Dirksen
Nominations
The committee will consider a series of nominations, including former Gen. John Abizaid to be ambassador to Saudi Arabia.
House Foreign Affairs — 2 p.m. — 2172 Rayburn
Yemen
Outside experts will testify on instability in the Middle East and the humanitarian crisis in Yemen.
Senate Armed Services — 2:30 p.m. — 232A Russell
Navy/Marine Corps Aviation
Navy and Marine Corps aviation officials will testify on the fiscal 2020 budget request.
House Armed Services — 2:30 p.m. — 2212 Rayburn
Weapons of Mass Destruction
Guy Roberts, assistant secretary of defense for nuclear programs, and Theresa Whelan, principal deputy assistant secretary for homeland defense, will testify before the committee on countering weapons of mass destruction.
Senate Armed Services — 2:30 p.m. — 222 Russell
Missile Defense Policies/Programs
John Rood, Under Secretary of Defense for Policy, and Lt. Gen. Samuel Greaves, director of the Missile Defense Agency, will testify on the fiscal 2020 budget request.
House Appropriations — 3 p.m. — H140 Capitol
Defense Health programs
Vice Adm. Raquel Bono, director of the Defense Health Agency, and other department health officials will testify before the committee on the fiscal 2020 budget request.
Thursday, April 4
Senate Armed Services — 9:30 a.m. — G50 Dirksen
Air Force Budget
Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson and Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David Goldfein will testify on the fiscal 2020 budget request.
House Armed Services — 10:30 a.m. — 2212 Rayburn
Military Family Housing
Service officials will testify on mismanagement of military housing and plans for solutions.
