CAIRO — President Donald Trump has spoken by phone with Libya’s Field Marshal Khalifa Hifter, who is leading an offensive to take over the capital of Tripoli — the seat of the U.N.-supported government.
According to a readout released by the White House on Friday, Trump and Hifter talked about counter-terrorism and the political future of Libya. The call took place earlier in the week.
A US citizen has amassed his forces near Tripoli, but US troops aren’t the solution, officials say
Fighting has surrounded the Libyan capital of Tripoli, but don’t expect U.S. forces to step in this time.
The statement says: "The President recognized Field Marshal Haftar's significant role in fighting terrorism and securing Libya's oil resources, and the two discussed a shared vision for Libya's transition to a stable, democratic political system."
Hifter is aligned with a rival government in the east that is supported by Trump's allies Egypt and United Arab Emirates.
Fighting between Hifter’s army and Tripoli forces threatens to ignite a civil war.
Comments