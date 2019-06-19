Unexploded limpet mine removed from M/T Kokuka Courageous in the Gulf of Oman (CENTCOM)

WASHINGTON — The U.S. special envoy says President Donald Trump’s Iran policy is ultimately aimed at bringing Tehran to the negotiating table.

Brian Hook briefed lawmakers at a House panel Wednesday amid concerns from some in Congress that the situation in the Middle East could escalate into military conflict.

US releases photos to bolster claim Iran attacked tankers as 1,000 additional troops to be sent to Middle East In an effort to bolster its public case against Iran, the Pentagon on Monday released new photos that officials said show that members of Tehran’s Revolutionary Guard were responsible for attacks last week on two oil tankers near the Persian Gulf.

Hook said, "no one should be uncertain about our desire for peace or our readiness to normalize relations should we reach a comprehensive deal."

Some in Congress have voiced concerns that U.S. troop buildups, sanctions pressure and heated rhetoric could accidentally pull the U.S. into a military confrontation with Iran.

The Pentagon approved an additional 1,000 troops to the region after a recent attack on commercial tankers in the Gulf of Oman that the U.S. blames on Iran.

