Troops to start wearing face masks in public to prevent coronavirus spread

Service members will be instructed to start wearing face coverings and masks in public in the latest effort to limit the spread of the deadly coronavirus, Defense Secretary Mark Esper said in an interview Sunday morning.

The move comes two days after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a national recommendation that citizens wear non-medical face coverings while in public.

“These include places like grocery stores and pharmacies,” Surgeon General Jerome Adams said in a White House announcement Friday. “We especially recommend this in areas of significant community based transmission.”

Esper, in an interview with ABC’s This Week, said the military would issue specific guidance by the end of the weekend to instruct commanders on when the masks should be worn.

“We are going to take every measure to protect our troops,” he said.

“Our priority is making sure we can conduct our national security missions, and to do that we can’t always keep six feet distance. Whether you’re in an attack submarine, a bomber, in a tank, we have to take other measures.”

Esper, who did not specify what kinds of masks will be used, said he trusts individual commanders to make decisions on security and safety. But the broader directive, he said, will “provide all the guidance they need to adjust that, in whatever is unique to their situation or circumstance or mission set.”

The defense secretary declined to say whether he will be wearing the masks in public. On Friday, President Donald Trump said he would not.

“I just don't want to be sitting in the Oval Office behind that beautiful Resolute Desk … wearing a facemask as I greet presidents, prime ministers, dictators, kings, queens,” he said. I don't see it for myself, maybe I'll change my mind. Hopefully it will pass very quickly.”

Federal health officials emphasized that the masks are not a replacement for other illness prevention measures like social distancing and self quarantines.

They also said that medical-grade masks should not be used by the general public, because those items are in short supply and needed by health care workers.

The recommendation for voluntary use of face coverings in public is a reversal of earlier CDC announcements. Officials said the change came because of concerns that even asymptomatic carriers of the virus can spread it.

As of Friday, service members’ rate of infection rose to 466-per-million, while the general U.S. populations rate ballooned to 651-per-million. The DoD death rate has also risen, from 0.2 percent to 0.3 percent as of Friday, versus the overall 2.1 percent rate in the U.S.

There were 905 troops with COVID-19, as well as 73 more who have recovered as of Friday. The number stands at 395 for civilians, with 11 recovered; 244 dependents, with 12 recovered; and 106 contractors, two of whom have recovered.

Nationally, more than 310,000 Americans have tested positive for the virus and nearly 8,500 have died. Nearly all of those cases occurred in the last month.