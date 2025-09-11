President Donald Trump’s pick to oversee veterans benefits delivery promised on Wednesday to conduct a full review of current benefits rules and processes, to potentially include controversial revisions factoring in veterans’ personal finances in their eligibility for disability awards.

The comments drew immediate concern from Democratic senators who had pushed for Karen Brazell, the nominee for Veterans Affairs Under Secretary for Benefits, to dismiss the idea and support stronger protections for individuals currently receiving payouts for their military-connected injuries.

“The [benefits administration’s] core mission is to provide world-class service and benefits to our nation’s veterans, something they deserve and need,” said Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., ranking member of the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee.

“You have been a part of this administration, so you’ve been a part of the policies and practices that have undermined the VA’s ability to deliver healthcare and benefits.”

Brazell, who currently serves as a senior advisor to VA Secretary Doug Collins, is expected to be confirmed to the senior department leadership post even with opposition from Senate Democrats. During her confirmation hearing Wednesday, numerous Republican lawmakers expressed support for her taking over the role.

However, the conflicts on display at the confirmation hearing hint at some of the broader fights to come with veterans disability compensation and pension benefits, which totaled more than $174 billion in fiscal 2024.

Brazell, who worked in VA’s office of enterprise integration during Trump’s first term in office, is an Army veteran and military spouse whose father also served. During her confirmation hearing, she spoke of the importance of making the benefits delivery process more streamlined and user-friendly.

But when pressed about potential changes to benefits eligibility, Brazell said only that her office “will ensure that all veterans are provided the benefits that they’ve earned.”

Democrats on the committee referenced past proposals supported by conservative leaders — including Russell Vought, director of the Office of Management and Budget — which would reduce certain benefits payouts, including cutting disability checks for veterans with ratings lower than 20% and dropping some compensated health conditions that aren’t directly related to military duty.

The proposals have not been formally backed by Trump or the current White House but have drawn significant preemptive opposition from veterans advocates.

Blumenthal pressed Brazell to reject those ideas outright. Instead, she promised a full review of operations.

“If confirmed, I will follow the law,” she said.

Collins and other senior department officials in recent months have pushed for significant cuts throughout VA, to include culling more than 30,000 federal jobs deemed expendable and canceling thousands of agency contracts.

But senior leaders have not proposed any broad changes to benefits or medical care eligibility, instead targeting individual programs aimed at specific groups, such as transgender veterans.

Still, several Democratic lawmakers said Brazell’s non-answers about the potential for benefits eligibility changes were disqualifying.

Committee leaders have not said when they will vote to advance Brazell’s nomination but hinted that a move could be made soon. Democrats on the committee have placed holds on all senior VA nominees, but Senate Republican leaders are discussing potential chamber rule changes to get around those parliamentary roadblocks.

Leo covers Congress, Veterans Affairs and the White House for Military Times. He has covered Washington, D.C. since 2004, focusing on military personnel and veterans policies. His work has earned numerous honors, including a 2009 Polk award, a 2010 National Headliner Award, the IAVA Leadership in Journalism award and the VFW News Media award.