As a result of the ongoing government shutdown, the U.S. Army canceled an annual, service-wide competition that rewards military teamwork.

The service said its 2025 “Best Squad” competition would not take place “due to a lapse in appropriations.”

The competition, which assesses squads based on their technical and tactical proficiency and ability to work together as a unit, was slated to begin Oct. 3 and last until Oct. 12.

Squads comprise five soldiers: a squad leader, either a sergeant first class or staff sergeant; a team leader, either a sergeant or corporal; and three other members at the rank of specialist or below.

The event was slated to begin at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, according to the Army, and include fitness and combat tests, a 12-mile foot march and “individual warrior tasks and squad battle drills.”

From there, participants were expected to travel to Washington and interview with top Army leaders in a test of their knowledge.

The Army launched the competition in 2022. At the time, then-Sergeant Major of the Army Michael Grinston said it measured the service’s goal “of building a cohesive team that is highly trained, disciplined and fit.”

The 2024 “Best Squad of the Year” was awarded to a squad from the U.S. Army Pacific.

RELATED

The U.S. government shut down in the early morning hours of Oct. 1, after Congress was unable to pass appropriations legislation for fiscal 2026.

Senate Democrats voted down a Republican bill to continue funding the government, marking the first time in seven years the government has shut down. Democrats accused Republicans of being unwilling to negotiate on extending Affordable Care Act tax credits that expired at the end of fiscal 2025.

Hundreds of thousands of federal workers are now in danger of being laid off, and military troops and their families are already seeing the effects.

Officials are expected to furlough about half of the 741,477 Defense Department civilian employees, according to DOD guidance.

While family centers and child development centers remain open at some bases, several have closed.

And military pay for active-duty troops and reserve personnel is in danger, with Oct. 15 paychecks in limbo unless House and Senate lawmakers either find an avenue to reach a short-term funding agreement or push through specific legislation to guarantee military pay during the shutdown.

Riley Ceder is a reporter at Military Times, where he covers breaking news, criminal justice, investigations, and cyber. He previously worked as an investigative practicum student at The Washington Post, where he contributed to the Abused by the Badge investigation.