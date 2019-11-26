ENID, Okla. — Vance Air Force Base in northwestern Oklahoma has resumed some flight operations following the training jet crash that killed two airmen.

The Enid News & Eagle reports aircraft from other bases were allowed to return Monday to the base in Enid, about 65 miles northwest of Oklahoma City and training operations were to resume Tuesday.

Base officials did not immediately return a phone call for comment Tuesday morning.

Wing Commander Col. Corey Simmons suspended flight operations through the weekend following the Thursday morning accident involving two T-38 Talon jets.

Killed were instructor Lt. Col. John “Matt” Kincade and student pilot 2nd Lt. Travis Wilkie. Two airmen on the second jet were not injured.