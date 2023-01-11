U.S. Air Force Academy Cadet 3rd Class Hunter Brown, 21, died Monday when he suffered a “medical emergency” while on his way to class from his dormitory, the school said in a release Tuesday.

First responders were unable to resuscitate Brown at the scene.

Brown, a sophomore from Lake Charles, Louisiana, was pursuing a major in management and a minor in French as part of Cadet Squadron 16. He was an offensive lineman on USAFA’s football team, which saw back-to-back winning seasons in 2021 and 2022.

RELATED Air Force Academy cadet killed in plane crash while home on leave

“He was a pure joy to coach and have as a teammate,” said Troy Calhoun, the head football coach, in the release. “He was tough, a great worker, and no one unselfishly pulled harder for others than Hunter.”

The Air Force and El Paso County Sheriff’s Office are investigating Brown’s death, as is standard for military members who die on base.

Students, faculty and staff may reach out to chaplains, mental health professionals and other support services at the academy, the service said. Cadets were allowed to skip class Tuesday morning to seek help.

“Hunter was a standout offensive lineman on the Falcon football team and was well-respected in his squadron,” said Superintendent Lt. Gen. Richard Clark. “The entire U.S. Air Force Academy mourns his loss, and our hearts and condolences are with his family, his squadron and all who were touched by this incredible young man.”

Air Force Academy Cadet 3rd Class Hunter Brow was a sophomore from Lake Charles, La. "He leaves behind friends, grieving teammates, a grieving cadet wing, and a devastated family," Brig. Gen. Paul D. Moga, the commandant of cadets, told the assembled Cadet Wing before classes Tuesday. (Air Force Academy)

Rachel Cohen joined Air Force Times as senior reporter in March 2021. Her work has appeared in Air Force Magazine, Inside Defense, Inside Health Policy, the Frederick News-Post (Md.), the Washington Post, and others.