The second-highest ranking religious leader in the Air Force was recently removed from his post due to a “pattern of leadership shortfalls,” according to the Air Force.

Brig. Gen. James Daniel Brantingham, the Air Force deputy chief of chaplains, who had been in his role for just over a year, was removed from his position on the last day of January for a “loss of confidence” in his abilities, according to Air Force spokeswoman Rose Riley.

As deputy chief, Brantingham was responsible for overseeing approximately 2,100 chaplains and religious affairs airmen. He also served as a member of the Armed Forces Chaplain Board, which advises Pentagon leaders on religious, ethical and quality-of-life concerns.

“Our military leaders are held to the highest standards of personal and professional conduct and are accountable for their actions when falling short of those expectations,” Maj. Gen. Randall Kitchens, the service’s chief of chaplains, said in a statement shared with Military Times.

RELATED

Brantingham, who is endorsed by The First Church of Christ, Scientist in Boston, assumed his responsibilities at the end of 2021, according to his service biography. He entered the service as a chaplain candidate in 1990 before joining active duty in 1994, it added. Among other roles, he served as command chaplain for Air Mobility Command at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois.

At this time, it is unclear who will replace Brantingham as the deputy chief of chaplains, but his duties will be supported by the Air Force headquarters chaplain staff until a replacement is assigned, Riley said.

Jonathan is a staff writer and editor of the Early Bird Brief newsletter for Military Times. Follow him on Twitter @lehrfeld_media