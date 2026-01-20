U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. Chavis Kendrick’s recent commissioning, after the former enlisted airman made eight attempts, shows “perseverance and dedication can overcome any obstacle,” the Air Force said Tuesday.

Kendrick, assigned to the 60th Medical Group at Travis Air Force Base in California, recently completed Officer Training School after being selected for the line officer program. He enlisted in the Air Force after working in lawn services and his father’s catering business while in high school, according to the Air Force release.

“Good things come to those who wait, and nothing worth having comes easy,” Kendrick said in the release.

Kendrick first considered pursuing a hospitality and retail management degree but instead followed his Navy veteran father’s advice and joined the Air Force to avoid student loan debt, the release says.

In the statement, Kendrick said his main motivations were his faith and background. His desire to be a role model for his younger siblings after his mother’s death when he was 12 and his Air Force experience provided inspiration to become a squadron commander, the release said.

After initially failing the Air Force Officer Qualifying Test, his wife and two sons helped spur him on.

Kendrick dedicated himself to improving his application package over eight tries through mentorship, better test scores and experience at wing headquarters, balancing military duties with application materials.

He is now attending a yearlong training program at Mississippi’s Keesler Air Force Base as a cyber warfare officer to learn how to manage and defend Defense Department information networks.

