The U.S. Air Force approved low-rate initial production of Boeing’s T-7A Red Hawk advanced trainer, setting the stage for the long-awaited replacement of the service’s 60-year-old T-38 Talon.

The April 23 decision authorizes a $219 million contract for the first 14 aircraft, along with spares, support equipment and training, the Air Force announced Monday. The service is targeting initial operational capability in 2027.

The approval means the aircraft cleared Milestone C, a point in the defense acquisition process that marks the transition from development to manufacturing.

“Reaching Milestone C is a testament to the dedicated government and industry teams who have worked diligently to overcome complex technical hurdles,” William Bailey, who’s performing the duties of the assistant secretary of the Air Force for acquisition, technology and logistics, said in a statement. “The T-7A is a pivotal program for the future of our combat air forces.”

For Air Education and Training Command, the urgency is generational.

“Our mission is to train the next generation of combat aviators, and the T-7A Red Hawk is the tool we need to do it,” said Brig. Gen. Matthew Leard, AETC director of plans, programs, requirements and international affairs. “Replacing our 60-plus-year-old T-38s is a top priority. The T-7A’s advanced systems will give our students a far more realistic training environment, ensuring they are prepared for the cockpits of the future.”

For Boeing, the production green light comes after years of schedule delays and a fixed-price development contract plagued by ejection seat deficiencies, flight control software issues and supply chain problems. Flight Global reported last year that Boeing’s losses on the program had surpassed $1.8 billion.

“Boeing is honored to work with our U.S. Air Force partner in achieving this historic milestone in the T-7A Red Hawk’s journey,” Andy Adams, vice president and program manager for Boeing T-7 programs, said in a statement. “Getting this pathfinding digitally designed, built and tested advanced trainer into the hands of Air Force instructors and students remains our focus, and Milestone C positions us to start low-rate initial production this year.”

Despite the production approval, the Air Force is proceeding cautiously. Each of the first three low-rate production lots will be green-lighted separately, allowing officials to apply lessons from ongoing testing before committing to subsequent batches.

The full program calls for 351 T-7A aircraft and 46 ground-based training simulators across five AETC bases. Boeing secured the original $9.2 billion contract in September 2018 in partnership with Sweden’s Saab, which builds the aircraft’s aft fuselage.

The aircraft, named in honor of the red-tailed fighters flown by the Tuskegee Airmen in World War II, first arrived at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph on Dec. 5, 2025. It is being integrated into the 99th Flying Training Squadron, which traces its lineage directly to the original Tuskegee unit.