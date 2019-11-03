COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado authorities say a former Fort Carson soldier was found guilty on multiple charges, including murder, after a gunbattle left one man dead.

The Colorado Springs Gazette reported Thursday that 21-year-old Tyler Lee Wheeler was convicted Thursday after fatally shooting 20-year-old Kenyatta Horne during an October 2018 drug robbery over $800 worth of cocaine.

El Paso County detectives say Wheeler and a second man opened fire in the street after Horne drew a pistol.

Wheeler’s lawyer Rose Roy said Horne’s fatal wound would have incapacitated him, suggesting he fired first and claiming her client’s self-defense.

Investigators say four other people, most of whom are current or former military members, accompanied Wheeler.

Authorities say Wheeler could face life without parole.

He is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 13.

