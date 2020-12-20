Missing Fort Drum soldier found deceased

A Fort Drum soldier who recently went missing was found deceased, according to a news release from the Army Criminal Investigation Command on Sunday.

Spc. Hayden Allen Harris, 20, was reportedly last heard from between 8 p.m. on Dec. 17 and 6:30 a.m. on Dec. 18.

According to the news release, Harris was meeting someone in Watertown, New York, for some type of vehicle transaction. The 2016 Ford Mustang Coupe he was reportedly driving has been accounted for. According to law enforcement officials, foul play is suspected.

Harris was assigned to C Troop, 1-89 Calvary, Fort Drum, New York.

The Army CID is working closely with several law enforcement agencies, including the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the Sussex County Prosecutors Office, and the Bryam Township Police Department on the investigation, said CID spokesman Chris Grey.

No further information will be released at this time to protect the integrity of the investigation.

Anyone with information concerning this investigation is urged to immediately contact Fort Drum Army CID Office at 315-772-9459, the Fort Drum Military Police at 315-772-7770 or contact their local police department. Persons can also anonymously submit information at https://www.cid.army.mil/report-a-crime.html.