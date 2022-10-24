FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. — Authorities say a training accident involving two military vehicles on a Pennsylvania military training area claimed the life of one soldier and injured three others over the weekend.

Pennsylvania National Guard officials said the crash happened Saturday at Fort Indiantown Gap, where the guard has its headquarters about 25 miles northeast of Harrisburg.

Officials said Spc. Mackenzie L. Shay, 20, of New Castle, was killed. Shay was a 92F, Army Petroleum Supply Specialist, assigned to the 28th Infantry Division’s Company G, 128th Brigade Support Battalion.

Three other service members were treated at Hershey Medical Center and released, officials said.

The guard’s adjutant general, Army Maj. Gen. Mark Schindler, said the thoughts and prayers of officials are with Shay’s family, friends and colleagues.

“Our priority right now is taking care of the family and soldiers, ensuring they have all the resources they need during this critical time,” he said.

Officials did not release details about the accident or the vehicles involve, saying only that it remains under investigation. WHP-TV reported that the accident occurred during a routine supply mission between ranges in the fort’s more remote training area, according to fort officials.