The Army has announced six units to deploy to Europe and the Middle East in the fall.

Four of the units are headed to Europe to replace units supporting Operation Atlantic Resolve, launched in 2014 following Russia’s initial invasion of Ukraine after it annexed the Crimean Peninsula. The operation has grown since the subsequent 2022 invasion.

The 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team of the 1st Infantry Division from Fort Riley, Kansas, is headed to Europe to replace the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team of the 1st Armored Division, out of Fort Bliss, Texas.

The 3rd Division Artillery of the 3rd Infantry Division from Fort Stewart, Georgia, will deploy to Europe to replace the 1st Division Artillery of the 1st Armored Division, out of Fort Bliss, Texas.

The 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade of the 3rd Infantry Division from Fort Stewart, Georgia, will deploy to Europe to replace the 1st Armored Division Combat Aviation Brigade, out of Fort Bliss, Texas.

The 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team of the 1st Cavalry Division from Fort Hood, Texas, will deploy to Europe to replace the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team of the 3rd Infantry Division, out of Fort Stewart, Georgia.

Two other units are also deploying to the Middle East.

The 4th Sustainment Brigade of the 4th Infantry Division from Fort Carson, Colorado, will deploy to U.S. Central Command to replace the 17th Sustainment Brigade, Nevada Army National Guard.

The 4th Combat Aviation Brigade of the 4th Infantry Division from Fort Carson, Colorado, will deploy to CENTCOM to replace the 101st Airborne Division Combat Aviation Brigade, out of Fort Campbell, Kentucky.

