It appears there may be a monkey on the loose in the vicinity of Nagayama Park, Iwakuni, Japan ― and where it came from is anyone’s guess.

The Marine Corps Air Station in Iwakuni decided to put out a warning to Marines and family in the area to be watchful of a hairy nonhuman primate strolling the area.

“If or when a resident sees a monkey, leave the site immediately and try not to stimulate the monkey’s further actions - such as not to conduct eye-to-eye contact with a monkey,” the Wednesday posting by Marine air station reads.

There are monkeys native to Japan, such as the ever famous and adorable Japanese macaque, also known as the snow monkey.

But studies have shown that direct eye contact with macaques can be taken as a sign of aggression or threatening behavior.

This is not the first time the Corps has put out a warning about wildlife on or near its installations.

In July, an American alligator was seen near Marine Corps Air Station New River in Jacksonville, North Carolina, prompting officials to warn Marines not to feed it. According to the message, people already had been feeding the alligator.