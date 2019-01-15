WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — A Navajo code talker who used his native language to outsmart the Japanese in World War II has died in New Mexico at age 94.

Navajo Nation officials say Alfred K. Newman died Sunday at a nursing home in Bloomfield.

Newman was among hundreds of Navajos who served in the Marine Corps, using a code based on their native language to help keep communications secure.

During World War II, Newman served from 1943-45 in 1st Battalion, 21st Regiment, 3rd Marine Division and saw duty at Bougainville Island, Guam, Iwo Jima, Kwajalein Atoll, Enewetak Atoll, New Georgia and New Caledonia.

Newman is survived by his wife of 69 years, Betsy. They have five children, 13 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.