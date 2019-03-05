U.S. Northern Command on Tuesday identified the military units now deployed to the U.S.-Mexico border.

Additional units are expected but will not be named until they have deployed, the command said.

There are now approximately 6,000 military personnel deployed to the border, including 2,100 National Guard members.

‘Thousands’ more troops headed to border, DoD says No specific numbers were provided, but DoD confirmed large additional deployment to occur.

Here are the units identified that are now deployed: