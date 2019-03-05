U.S. Northern Command on Tuesday identified the military units now deployed to the U.S.-Mexico border.
Additional units are expected but will not be named until they have deployed, the command said.
There are now approximately 6,000 military personnel deployed to the border, including 2,100 National Guard members.
‘Thousands’ more troops headed to border, DoD says
No specific numbers were provided, but DoD confirmed large additional deployment to occur.
Here are the units identified that are now deployed:
- 36th Engineer Brigade
- 5th Engineer Battalion
- 563rd Military Police Company
- 595th Engineer Company
- 161st Engineer Support Company
- Alpha Company, 52nd Engineer Battalion
- Alpha Company, 16th Engineer Battalion
- Forward Support Company, 5th Engineer Battalion
- 1st Support Maintenance Company
- 542nd Support Maintenance Company
- 584th Support Maintenance Company
- 46th Engineer Battalion
- Forward Support Company, 46th Engineer Battalion
- 108th Military Police Company
- 515th Engineer Company
- 610th Engineer Support Company
- 147th Support Maintenance Company
- 602nd Support Maintenance Company
- 7th Engineer Support Battalion (USMC)
- Alpha Company, 7th Engineer Support Battalion (USMC)
- CE Company, 7th Engineer Support Battalion (USMC)
- Alpha Company, 1st Law Enforcement Battalion (USMC)
- Echo Company, 2nd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment (USMC)
- Fox Company, 2nd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment (USMC)
- Golf Company, 2nd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment (USMC)
- Weapons Company, 2nd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment (USMC)
- Combat Logistics Battalion 5 (-) (USMC)
- 819th Red Horse Squadron (USAF)
- 503rd Military Police Battalion
- 66th Military Police Company
- 41st Engineer Company
- 4th Sustainment Brigade
- 264th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion
- 227th Quartermaster Company
- 178th Adjutant General Company
- 126th Transportation Company
- 155th Transportation Company
- 377th Transportation Company
- 259th Movement Control Team
- 153rd Quartermaster Company
- 1st Squadron, 14th Cavalry Regiment
- Alpha Company, 1st Squadron, 14th Cavalry Regiment
- Bravo Company, 1st Squadron, 14th Cavalry Regiment
- Charlie Company, 1st Squadron, 14th Cavalry Regiment
- 1st Battalion, 37th Field Artillery Regiment
- Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 1st Battalion, 37th Field Artillery Regiment
- Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 37th Field Artillery Regiment
- Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 23rd Infantry Battalion
- 1st Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion (USMC)
- Echo Company, 2nd Battalion, 4th Marine Regiment (USMC)
- Golf Company, 2nd Battalion, 4th Marine Regiment (USMC)
- 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade
- 4th Battalion, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade
- 24th Theater Public Affairs Support Element
- 63rd Expeditionary Signal Battalion
- 505th Military Intelligence Brigade
