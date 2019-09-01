Weather forecasters upgraded Hurricane Dorian to a Category 5 storm Sunday. The National Hurricane Center in Miami said Dorian’s maximum sustained winds have increased to 180 mph as of Sunday morning, up from 150 mph.

As the storm was closing in on the Bahamas, officials at military installations along the U.S. coast from Florida to the Carolinas are keeping an eye on Dorian. The storm is expected to veer sharply northeastward and track up the U.S. Southeast seaboard. Dorian may not make landfall, but authorities warn powerful winds and heavy surf would likely hammer coastal areas.

Here’s what installations are telling personnel via social media:

Patrick Air Force Base, Florida

The 45th Space wing declared Hurricane Condition 3 late on Aug. 31, which indicates winds in excess of 58 mph for the Patrick Air Force Base and Cape Canaveral Air Force Station within 48 hours. Base officials expected to be effected by Dorian Monday.

A limited departure/evacuation order was issued for non-essential base personnel no later than 10 a.m. Sept. 1.

Personnel are expected to stay in touch with their chain of command and to monitor social media.

Naval Station Mayport, Florida

The commander of U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet ordered ships homeported at Naval Station Mayport to sortie to areas of the Atlantic to avoid the storm. Aircraft will also be moved to avoid potential damage.

“When maintenance status prevents storm avoidance, we take extra precautions to best protect these units,” said Rear Adm. Don. Gabrielson, the commander of Naval Forces Southern Command.

USS Shamal (PC 13), USS Lassen (DDG 82), USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117), USS Farragut (DDG 99), USS Billings (LCS 15), and USS Milwaukee (LCS 15) were expected to sortie.

Ships expected to shelter in place included USS Fort McHenry (LSD 43), USS Roosevelt (DDG 80), USS Detroit (LCS 7), USS Little Rock (LCS 9), USS Hue City (CG 66), USS The Sullivans (DDG 68), USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116) and USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7).

In a video posted Aug. 30 to Mayport’s Faceboook page, commanding officer Capt. Jason Canfield said there was still uncertainty about the storm’s landfall and to prepare to ride out the storm either in place or elsewhere.

NAS Jacksonville, Florida

In an Aug. 30 post to its Facebook page, NAS Jacksonville officials said Condition of Readiness 3 was still ongoing, which means securing items, removing aircraft from flight lines and securing boats and work spaces. Installation services were expected to remain open under normal operating hours through the weekend.

In a post on Aug. 31, personnel were encouraged to stay in contact with their chain of command, and to monitor social media and local media as it was unclear whether Dorian would make landfall.

Aircraft were ordered to evacuate or secured in hangars on Aug. 29.

MacDill Air Force Base, Florida

On Sunday, base officials said personnel should report to work on Tuesday after favorable forecasts for the Tampa Bay area. When it looked like the storm would plow through Florida, the base evacuated it’s KC-135 Stratotanker aerial refueling jets to McConnell Air Force Base in Kansas. Commanders and supervisors are encouraged to allow for liberal leave, and base services will be open on time. However, personnel were still encouraged to remain prepared.

Fort Stewart, Georgia

In a Sept. 1 tweet from the Georgia Army post’s account, Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield encouraged personnel to prepare for the storm, as it remained in Dorian’s error cone Sunday morning.

Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina

Base officials expected to feel the effects of Dorian around 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4. Aircraft were expected to be evacuated Monday.

Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina

Base officials said they activated Hurricane Condition 4, which calls for sustained winds of 58 mph or greater within 72 hours.

While an evacuation order has not been given as of Sunday morning, personnel were encouraged to stay in touch with their leadership and to review hurricane plans with their families.

Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, South Carolina

Parris Island officials said it will likely be impacted by flooding from rain and tidal surges, and that action to harden the depot against flooding have already been undertaken.