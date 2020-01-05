Hear President Trump's remarks on Quds commander strike President Trump addressed the nation and people Iran Friday following a drone strike he authorized to kill a top commander of Iranian militia and security forces. Trump called the general, Qasem Soleimani, "the number one terrorist anywhere in the world," who was plotting imminent attacks against Americans. (White House)

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraq’s Parliament called for the expulsion of U.S. troops from the country Sunday in reaction to the American drone attack that killed a top Iranian general.

Lawmakers approved a resolution asking the Iraqi government to end the agreement under which Washington sent forces to Iraq more than four years ago to help in the fight against the Islamic State group.

A pullout of the estimated 5,200 U.S. troops could cripple the fight against ISIS and allow its resurgence.

What war with Iran could look like Military Times interviewed more than a dozen military experts, including current and former U.S. military officials, about how a conflict might begin and how it could play out. This is what they said could happen:

The majority of about 180 legislators present in Parliament voted in favor of the resolution. It was backed by most Shiite members of parliament, who hold a majority of seats. Many Sunni and Kurdish legislators did not show up for the session, apparently because they oppose abolishing the deal.

Officials from the Pentagon, U.S. Central Command and the Combined Joint Task Force Inherent Resolve did not immediately respond to requests by Military Times for comment.

This is a developing story. Stay with MilitaryTimes.com for updates.