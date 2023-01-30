Military medicine may be at a turning point as it becomes more affected by many of the same issues, such as shortages, that the entire United States medical community is facing, said the new director of the Defense Health Agency.

“We have to acknowledge that we’re part of an ecosystem, so if the United States is going to be short 250,000 to 300,000 nurses, which is a projection, that forces the health care system to look very hard at a model that is dependent on nurses,” said Lt. Gen. Telita Crosland, director of the Defense Health Agency, in a Jan. 20 interview with Military Times and other media.

“Nurses are everywhere in our health care system,” Crosland added, referencing practitioners from operating and emergency rooms to nurse case managers and advice lines employees.

“We have to look hard at our model of care,” she said. Crosland added that she wants to examine models of how the military medical system can deliver quality care from the perspective of the patient.

“I think we have a great opportunity with innovation,” she said. “The pandemic showed us that in a crisis, the adoption rate of virtual care went to levels none of us would have predicted.”

Virtual health care is likely to expand in the U.S. at large, as well as in the military. If officials are able to push more care into the home, and put more care into the hands of the patient, those patients “have more stake in it, they have more control, and that might be the best value proposition for the entire system,” Crosland said.

Doing so boils down to improving access to quality health care. That’s been a perennial issue for military families, especially in certain areas. And families are letting their leaders know about it.

Secretary of the Army Christine Wormuth told soldiers and families during a Jan. 24 town hall meeting in Hawaii that everywhere she goes, she hears requests for more access to doctors. She said it’s particularly difficult in relatively remote areas like Fort Irwin, California, where a procedure like a mammogram is not available on post.

“It’s hard to attract doctors to Fort Irwin because of the very, very long distances that are involved,” Wormuth said.

Wormuth also cited “real challenges” with the ongoing national shortage of behavioral health resources.

“We all need more of that,” she said. “I want to work more with our medical community to do what we can to try to increase the resources that are available.”

Echoing Wormuth during the town hall, an emergency room nurse from Tripler Army Medical Center asked whether there were any plans to increase the number of psychiatrists and psychologists where she worked, especially those geared toward helping children. Specifically, the nurse referenced the Exceptional Family Member Program, where more resources are needed to service patients from all branches of the military.

Staffing and resource needs are unfortunately spread across various medical fields, where burnout and other issues stemming from pandemic, among other culprits, continue to surge.

