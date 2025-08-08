A recruit assigned to Recruit Training Command at Great Lakes, Illinois, died Wednesday, the Navy confirmed.

While the U.S. Navy did not immediately identify a cause of death, an investigation is underway into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The sailor’s name is being withheld until 24 hours after official notification of next of kin.

“Out of respect for the family and to preserve the integrity of the investigative process, no further details will be released at this time,” a spokesperson for the Naval Service Training Command told Navy Times in an emailed statement.

The Lake County coroner reportedly told ABC7 that it was a male sailor who died at the scene after a “gunfire incident” at 1:45 p.m.

Other Lake County news outlets reported that the fatal shooting occurred at the Naval Station Great Lakes gun range.

“The Navy is providing full support to the family, friends, and shipmates affected by this tragic loss,” the spokesperson said.

