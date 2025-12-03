The U.S. Army Recruiting Command is set to become the Army’s main “force generation command” on Wednesday, and will now oversee the process of turning civilians into soldiers.

The command will now control everything from the initial Army brochure a new recruit sees to their completion of their basic training.

“From first contact made in an advertisement through initial entry training, USAREC transforms civilian applicants into U.S. Army warriors,” a service press release said.

USAREC is being placed under Transformation and Training Command, or T2COM, as part of a sweeping Army modernization effort.

T2COM was activated earlier this year after Army Secretary Dan Driscoll announced the Army Transformation Initiative, aimed at streamlining the force structure.

The Center for Initial Military Training, which runs basic training, will now fall under the Army Recruiting Command instead of the Army Training and Doctrine Command, which was inactivated this year.

USAREC will also be in charge of the Army Recruiting Division, Cadet Command and the Army Enterprise and Marketing Office.

The command, a new three-star level headquarters, will be established during a ceremony at Waybur Theater at Fort Knox on Wednesday afternoon.

The ceremony, which takes place at 4:00 p.m. EST, can be livestreamed here.

Eve Sampson is a reporter and former Army officer. She has covered conflict across the world, writing for The New York Times, The Washington Post and The Associated Press.