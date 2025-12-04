A Marine died Wednesday at Camp Pendleton, California, following a tactical training vehicle mishap, Marine Corps officials announced.

The incident occurred in the early afternoon hours during routine training aboard the base, according to a service release posted Wednesday night.

The announcement did not include any additional details of the incident, the personnel or equipment involved.

The Marine, whose identity is being withheld until the service notifies next of kin, was assigned to I Marine Expeditionary Force.

The release did not specify which subordinate unit was conducting the training when the incident occurred.

I MEF is the Marine Corps’ largest Marine Air-Ground Task Force, or MAGTF, in the service, and is primarily made up of the 1st Marine Division, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing and 1st Marine Logistics group.

