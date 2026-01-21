A Marine veteran died during what base officials have described as a “security incident” at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune on Jan. 13, according to Camp Lejeune and North Carolina police officials.

The incident was reported near Tarawa Terrace Elementary School at the North Carolina base that afternoon, Camp Lejeune officials said in a Jan. 13 release.

On-base schools and child development centers were placed on lockdown “out of an abundance of caution” while law enforcement responded, according to the release. The lockdown was later lifted and schools resumed normal operations.

“Law enforcement actions during the incident resulted in one fatality,” the release said.

The Camp Lejeune release did not identify the deceased, citing notification of next of kin.

On Friday, three days after the incident, the Jacksonville Police Department identified off-duty Jacksonville Police Department officer Philip Chiorino, 31, as the deceased. Police officials said Chiorino sustained life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced dead.

Chiorino had served in the Marines before coming to the department and lived on Camp Lejeune, Jacksonville Police Chief Jarad Phelps told reporters Friday. Chiorino was married to a Marine stationed at the base, an MCIEAST-MCB Camp Lejeune & MCAS New River public affairs official confirmed Wednesday.

According to the public affairs official, Chiorino served in the Marines from June 2014 to February 2024 and his jobs included working as a mortarman and Marine combat instructor. He deployed multiple times in support of Operation Inherent Resolve.

His awards and decorations include the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal with Combat Conditions, Marine Corps Good Conduct Medal and Sea Service Deployment Ribbon, among others. He held the rank of sergeant.

Chiorino was hired by the Jacksonville Police Department in 2024 and he most recently worked as a school resource officer, according to Phelps.

The Marine Corps has not released additional details on what led to Chiorino’s death.

The Naval Criminal Investigative Service is investigating the incident. The agency declined to comment Wednesday, citing the investigative process.

“NCIS remains focused on ensuring the safety and security of our Navy and Marine Corps communities as we carry out our mission to investigate and deter criminal and security threats to the Department of the Navy,” NCIS officials said in a statement to Military Times.

Beth Sullivan is an editor for Military Times. Previously, she worked as a staff reporter for The Daily Memphian and as an assistant editor at The Austin Chronicle.