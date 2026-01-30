A manufacturing defect in the U.S. Marine Corps’ all-weather coat is causing the service to restrict its sale and wear among personnel.

The defect, which causes the clothing item to shed an orange substance, was identified by Marine Corps officials in a specific production lot of the all-weather coat, according to a recent MarAdmin.

When exposed to water or rain, the defect causes the coat to “bleed” a noticeable, orange-colored substance from its fabric, per the notice.

In the Marine Corps Uniform Regulations guide, it says the coat is made of a polyester/cotton poplin fabric that’s treated to be water-repellent/resistant.

The standard all-weather coat is in the shade pewter grey and is full-length, double-breasted with a belt and detachable liner.

The all-weather coat is typically worn by Marines over their service or dress uniform in inclement weather.

The statement says the bled substance creates a “stained, unserviceable, and unprofessional appearance.”

The uniform regulations guide lists an Extended Cold Weather Clothing System parka as an optional item for an outer coat during cold or inclement weather.

As of the Jan. 26 MarAdmin’s issue, all sales and initial issue of the all-weather coat have been suspended until the Corps cancels the MarAdmin.

Marine Corps Recruit Depots are tasked with issuing local guidance on the de-issuing, according to the release.

The memo says that all Marines impacted by the coat’s defect will be issued reimbursement by the Marine Corps Recruit Depots, who are required to record the action in impacted Marines’ service records.

The Defense Logistics Agency-Troop Support will identify the defected all-weather coats contracts and lot numbers and notify the Marine Corps, the memo states.

The Marine Corps Total Force should look out for guidance announced through SEPCOR on surveying and replacing the defective coat, the statement says, as it will list responsibilities, timelines and reporting requirements.

The Headquarters Marine Corps Installations and Logistics will release the guidance to ensure “consistent execution” across all commands, the memo continues.

Read the full MarAdmin here.

