Two Russian women that were arrested at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton last month are currently detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement pending removal and immigration proceedings.

Natalia Dudina and Krystina Malyshko were detained by Marines at the California base’s main gate Jan. 17, the Department of Homeland Security said in a statement to Military Times on Wednesday.

DHS said immigration officials previously “encountered” Dudina and Malyshko in mid-December 2021 in California at the San Ysidro Port of Entry but were released.

In the statement, DHS blamed the Biden administration for releasing the women but did not say if the women had valid visas at the time of their entrance into the country.

Dudina was previously arrested by the Los Angeles Police Department for domestic violence and assault in July 2023 but was later released by local law enforcement without notifying ICE, according to DHS.

Both women are set to remain in ICE custody, according to DHS, with Dudina to face removal proceedings and Malyshko to face immigration proceedings.

DHS did not comment on where the women are being held.

A post on SHOT, a channel commonly used by Russians on the social media app Telegram, claimed the two women were driving to San Diego, California, when they allegedly decided to find the nearest McDonald’s restaurant.

They ended up at Camp Pendleton’s main gate by taking a wrong turn, the post and other Russian media outlets allege.

In a statement to Military Times on Wednesday, the Russian Embassy said ICE notified the embassy that two Russian female citizens were handed over to them following their “unauthorized entry” onto Camp Pendleton’s grounds.

“Staff from the Consular Section of the Russian Embassy in Washington are in contact with U.S. Immigration Authorities to clarify the circumstances of the incident and to demand full respect for their rights,” the statement said.

A Camp Pendleton spokesperson did not comment on remarks made by the Russian Embassy or Russian media outlets.

“For operational and security purposes, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton does not discuss individual enforcement matters or force protection measures,” 2nd Lt. Natalia Rhodes, engagements officer at Marine Corps Installations West, said in a statement to Military Times.

Those seeking access to Camp Pendleton are required to present valid credentials at all entry points on base, Rhodes said.

Rhodes said Camp Pendleton coordinates with federal law enforcement partners, including ICE, as “appropriate” in line with their installation security procedures.

Cristina Stassis is a reporter covering stories surrounding the defense industry, national security, military/veteran affairs and more. She previously worked as an editorial fellow for Defense News in 2024 where she assisted the newsroom in breaking news across Sightline Media Group.