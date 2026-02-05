A grey placeholder marked “vacant” has replaced the Fort Sill garrison commander’s name and photo online, following the Army’s decision to relieve the installation head of command last week and place the Oklahoma base under interim leadership.

“We can confirm that Col. Derek Baird, the Fort Sill garrison commander, was relieved of his command on Jan. 28, 2026, due to a loss of trust and confidence in his ability to command,” Nicole M. Wieman, a spokesperson for U.S. Army Installation Management Command, said in a statement on Thursday.

Wieman added that Julia Sibilla, the deputy garrison commander, “will continue to lead the organization until a new commander assumes the position.”

Garrison commanders oversee installation operations, including base services and infrastructure support.

Baird assumed command of the garrison in June 2024. Wieman confirmed that he remains on active duty.

The statement did not include details about the circumstances surrounding Col. Baird’s removal or the timeline for a new commander.

This is not the first time the Oklahoma base, home to courses for artillery and air defense, has seen major leadership changes.

The Army relieved the commanding general of the service’s fires school in 2023.

