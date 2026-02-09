Soldiers and families at Fort Hood, Texas, will be the first to sample the Army’s new campus-style dining as part of a pilot program designed to promote access to a variety of healthier, tastier foods.

The 42 Bistro, named after the 1942 establishment of the camp, is scheduled for a grand opening on Feb. 18 and will be accessible seven days a week from 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Soldiers on the Essential Station Messing program — especially those in the barracks using a meal card — will have an entitlement of $39, or “freedom dollars,” per day to use at the dining facility. Those not on the meal card program will pay for items separately.

There have long been complaints about the quality and accessibility of food on certain installations. The Army’s campus-style dining initiatives are aimed at providing a remedy and helping soldiers who may not have the resources to go elsewhere.

The Fort Hood venue will be operated by Compass Group, which has a long history of providing food for airport lounges and select Division I universities, said Lt. Gen. Chris Mohan, commanding general of the Army Materiel Command.

“We owe it to soldiers to get this right,” Mohan said in a call with reporters, adding that there have been no changes to the food service program in about 20 years.

The 42 Bistro is slated to offer more than 3,000 recipes spread across seven food stations. Each venue will have an executive chef and registered dietician on staff.

Compass Group will also offer a food truck that will shuttle 42 Bistro options to different locations on the base.

Following the Fort Hood opening, Army and Compass Group officials plan to open four more pilot venues, starting with Fort Carson, Colorado, in March or April.

Venues at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, and Fort Drum, New York, are expected to open this summer, with one more expected to open at Fort Stewart, Georgia in 2027, according to AMC spokeswoman Kim Hanson.

The Army will collect customer feedback on the five pilot programs to inform the next stage of expansion, Mohan said. Depending on results, other installations could follow, though overseas bases will be harder to bring online because of host nation agreements, Mohan noted.

Senior commanders will determine which dining facility will be converted, Mohan added, using criteria such as proximity to barracks.

The $39 entitlement, meanwhile, includes $9.57 for breakfast, $15.86 for lunch, and $13.57 for dinner. If the soldier does not use the allotted amount for a certain meal, it can carry over to another meal or snack that day.

However, if the soldier has not used the entire $39 that day, it does not carry over to the following day. The entitlement will update after each transaction.

If troops go over the $39 entitlement, they will have the option of using another payment method for extra costs.

Mohan praised the effort and noted that it has been a three-year journey, during which the Army “fought the monster of bureaucracy.”

