In response to the ongoing operations in Iran, the consumption of any alcoholic beverages is now restricted for a U.S. Space Force squadron that operates a missile warning system, according to a Space Force spokesperson.

For all personnel of the 5th Space Warning Squadron, alcoholic beverage consumption is “strictly prohibited,” according to a Space Force memorandum. The policy, effective Feb. 28, was established to “maintain operation readiness” and ensure the safety and security of all personnel, per the memo.

The 5th Space Warning Squadron, which is located at Buckley Space Force Base in Colorado, operates the Joint Tactical Ground Station missile warning system and is responsible for disseminating infrared missile warning data to “enable key leaders to make informed decisions on when to execute active and passive defenses,” according to an Air Forces Central 2024 release.

A Space Force spokesperson said that the memo was sent in response to Operation Epic Fury, the U.S. military operation launched with Israel on Feb. 28. The operation targeted Iran’s missile and air defense sites, with four U.S. service members dying during combat operations there.

Iranian retaliatory strikes have occurred on U.S. military installations across the Middle East, but no casualties have been reported thus far for American personnel.

The spokesperson said that the memo, signed by 5th Space Warning Squadron Commander Lt. Col. Robert M. Smith, is also in response to associated conflict in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility.

“This is part of standard operating procedure for 5 SWS as they are a crucial element of the U.S. Space Force’s global Missile Warning and Tracking mission,” the spokesperson told Military Times in a statement.

The memo first publicly circulated on the unofficial Air Force amn/nco/snco Facebook page Sunday. The Space Force spokesperson confirmed the authenticity of the memo to Military Times on Monday.

The alcohol ban will continue until approved by the squadron commander or until the entry into Phase 3 of the Mission Delta 4 plan, according to the memo.

The memo states that failure to obey this order will violate Article 92, Uniform Code of Military Justice and can result in disciplinary or administrative action.

The memo lists possible disciplinary or administrative actions to include trial by military court-martial, administrative demotion, security clearance revocation and others.

