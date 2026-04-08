The U.S. Coast Guard rescued three passengers aboard a vessel that was missing for seven days near the Federated States of Micronesia, the service announced Tuesday.

The Legend-class cutter Midgett successfully completed a search-and-rescue mission Monday of a family whose 23-foot skiff stopped working after its single engine malfunctioned.

The three survivors, two men and one woman, had left Fananu Island on March 30, en route to Murillo Island nearby.

“Our U.S. Coast Guard colleagues’ swift and courageous actions in this successful search and rescue mission not only reflect the highest standards of professionalism and humanity but also reinforce the deep and enduring partnership between the United States and the Federated States of Micronesia,” said Jennifer Johnson, U.S. ambassador to the Federated States of Micronesia.

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The Midgett received reports of a missing vessel Sunday from the Federated States of Micronesia and the U.S. embassy while it was conducting a western Pacific patrol 200 nautical miles south of Fananu Island.

U.S. Coast Guard Joint Rescue Sub-Center Guam at U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam helped triangulate a 14,000-square-nautical-mile patch of ocean for the Midgett crew to operate within.

The services coordinated with U.S. Coast Guard District Oceania and Air Station Barbers Point to dispatch a HC-130 Hercules airplane from Hawaii and the cutter Frederick Hatch from Guam to assist in search efforts.

The family was uninjured and transported safely to Weno in Chuck State before their ultimate destination of Fananu Island.

Riley Ceder is a reporter at Military Times, where he covers breaking news, criminal justice, investigations, and cyber. He previously worked as an investigative practicum student at The Washington Post, where he contributed to the Abused by the Badge investigation.