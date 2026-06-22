Editor’s note: This is a developing story.

A U.S. Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter carrying four members crashed during a training flight Monday in Sitka, Alaska, the service announced.

Coast Guard search-and-rescue teams, along with crews from the Sitka Fire Department, responded to the scene near Harbor Mountain at about 11:00 a.m. and transported the service members to Mt. Edgecumbe Medical Center for evaluation.

The Arctic District command center was informed of the crash at approximately 10:07 a.m.

“The safety, well-being, and rescue of our crew members is our absolute immediate priority,” the Coast Guard said. “The cause of the incident is not yet known.”

The condition of the four Air Station Sitka crew members was not immediately available. The Coast Guard said that no fatalities have been reported.

The service has launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Riley Ceder is a reporter at Military Times, where he covers breaking news, criminal justice, investigations, and cyber. He previously worked as an investigative practicum student at The Washington Post, where he contributed to the Abused by the Badge investigation.