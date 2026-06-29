A U.S. Marine assigned to the USS Anchorage who went missing Thursday off the coast of Southern California has been declared dead, the service announced.

Lance Cpl. Armando Ortiz Canseco, 21, was serving aboard the amphibious transport dock ship USS Anchorage during training between the 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit and Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group when he disappeared.

“On behalf of the Marines and sailors of the 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit, I extend our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of Lance Cpl. Ortiz Canseco,” Col. Richard Alvarez, the commanding officer of the 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit, said. “He earned the title of United States Marine and served his country with honor and commitment.”

The U.S. Navy began a search and rescue mission on Thursday but shifted to search and recovery operations on Friday, signaling the likely possibility that he had died.

The search and rescue efforts encompassed assets from the Navy, Coast Guard and Air Force and traversed 2,400 square miles over 43 hours with three surface ships and 12 aircraft.

Canseco, originally from Minnesota, enlisted in the Marine Corps on April 3, 2023.

He was assigned to 2nd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, at Camp Pendleton, California, before transferring to 2nd Battalion, 4th Marine Regiment.

The circumstances surrounding his death are currently under investigation, the service said.

Riley Ceder is a reporter at Military Times, where he covers breaking news, criminal justice, investigations, and cyber. He previously worked as an investigative practicum student at The Washington Post, where he contributed to the Abused by the Badge investigation.