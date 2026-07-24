U.S. Space Force 1st Lt. Thomas Moriarty, an operations officer assigned to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam’s Wahiawa Annex, set six Hawaii state powerlifting records in April while encouraging fellow service members to view fitness as a critical piece of military readiness.

At 48 years old, he recorded a 182.5-kilogram squat, 140-kilogram bench press, 215-kilogram deadlift, 355-kilogram push-pull total and a 537.5-kilogram overall total, setting six Hawaii state records at the 2026 USA Powerlifting Hawaii State Championship on April 25.

He said his training prepares him for the physical demands of military service while promoting longevity.

“I do think it’s about exceeding the standards, but it’s also just about wanting to live with a high quality of life,” Moriarty said in a release. “And so that, if my number’s ever called and I have to go do some physical stuff, I’m not going to be in a bad spot.”

Moriarty wakes up at 3 a.m. three days a week to train before reporting for duty, and he encourages fellow service members to make fitness a priority.

“You just have to move, whatever flavor that is for you,” he said. “Sitting down all day long is not good.”

Moriarty said his fitness journey has also changed how he mentors fellow service members. While serving as an Air Force staff sergeant at Fort Eisenhower, he worked with another staff sergeant who had failed three physical fitness tests and was at risk of separation.

Moriarty said to him, “You need to go buy a digital scale and weigh out every single piece of food you eat until your PT test. We are not even going to run. You’re going to squat, bench, deadlift and overhead press with me.”

After eight weeks, Moriarty said the Airman lost about 26 pounds and passed the fitness test.

“I told him… no matter what I do in the rest of my career, I think this will be my proudest moment in the U.S. military,” said Moriarty.

Moriarty is scheduled to compete at the USA Powerlifting West Regionals in Las Vegas in September, where a victory would earn him a pro card and qualification for the 2027 Masters Nationals.