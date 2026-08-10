While hands may still not be surreptitiously placed in the pockets yet, female sailors may now purchase the newly designed Service Khaki slacks replete with back pockets and “modern fit sizing,” according to a recent U.S. Navy release.

“This is the first pair of slacks being introduced to the fleet using our new modernized sizing,” said Dr. Brianna Plummer, Group Leader at the Navy Exchange Service Command’s Navy Clothing & Textile Research Facility. “We’ve already introduced two optional items — the Summer and Dress White female overblouses in both short-sleeve and long-sleeve in the new modernized fit sizing, which are annotated as fit types ‘Alpha,’ ‘Bravo’ and ‘Delta.’”

According to the release, the new fits are available to try on or purchase at NEX Norfolk, NEX Oceana and NEX Arlington, Virginia; NEX Great Lakes, Illinois; NEX Jacksonville and NEX Pensacola; Aviation Plaza, Florida; NEX San Diego; NEX Kitsap-Bangor, Washington; NEX Pearl Harbor, Hawaii; and NEX Bethesda, Maryland, as well as online at myNavyExchange.com.

“It is our charge to ensure Sailors are fit for the fight, that means they are equipped with uniforms that fit correctly, are of a quality that performs, and represent professionalism in all tasks,” said Rear Adm. Jennifer Couture, former Director, Military Personnel Plans and Policy (N13). “Modernizing the Service Khaki slacks is a direct result of listening to our sailors, it’s a tangible example of how we’re modernizing uniforms to fit the needs of sailors today and strengthen readiness across the fleet.”

Made of 75% polyester and 25% wool fabric, the Service Khaki slacks feature two “back welt pockets” that will surely make any sailor say, “Thanks, it has pockets!”

While the focus of the Navy Exchange Service Command is currently on the modernizing of female uniforms, the release notes that male uniform sizes will also be evaluated and updated in the coming months and years.

Claire Barrett is an editor and military history correspondent for Military Times. She is also a World War II researcher with an unparalleled affinity for Sir Winston Churchill and Michigan football.