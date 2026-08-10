The U.S. Army abruptly removed the three-star general leading their forces in Europe, the service confirmed Monday.

Lt. Gen. Charles Costanza, who was leading V Corps, was removed from command. The Army did not provide the date of his removal or disclose a reason for his departure but confirmed in a statement that “the matter has been referred to the appropriate authority in accordance with Army regulations.”

Brig. Gen. John B. Mountford, the deputy commanding general of readiness for V Corps, is serving as the acting commanding general.

According to the Army last week, Maj. Gen. Thomas M. Feltey, who was selected for promotion to lieutenant general, is set to assume command of V Corps at Fort Knox, Kentucky.

Before assuming command of V Corps in April 2024, Costanza served as the Deputy Commanding General of U.S. Army Europe-Africa. He also commanded the 3rd Infantry Division.

V Corps oversees ground forces in Europe, including those along NATO’s eastern flank. The Corps works with allied forces to integrate defense, counter-drone systems and long-range fires in the region. Costanza was the Corps’ second commanding general since its reactivation in October 2020.

In 1991, he commissioned as an armor officer from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.

The removal was not political and had nothing to do with Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, an Army official told Military Times.

Costanza’s removal comes amid mass leadership shakeups at the Pentagon. Since entering the position, Hegseth has removed or replaced at least a dozen senior leaders.

In early July, U.S. Army Gen. Christopher Donahue, who previously led the XVIII Airborne Corps and the 82nd Airborne Division, unexpectedly relinquished command of U.S. Army Europe and Africa. The Army did not provide a reason for his departure.

Eve Sampson is a reporter and former Army officer. She has covered conflict across the world, writing for The New York Times, The Washington Post and The Associated Press.