The housing installation at Naval Base Kitsap-Bremerton in Washington state has become the first of the Navy’s six major restoration and modernization projects funded through the Barracks Task Force to reach completion, according to a recent Navy Installations Command release.

The project included a “full-scale interior renovation of the 10-story, 152-room building” following fire and water damage to the original structure in August 2025.

The renovation includes 304 new beds and revitalizes “common areas with dedicated recreation and community lounges on every floor,” the release says.

Across the floors, the amenities include “diverse spaces for service members to relax and connect,” such as a pool and foosball area, electronic gaming rooms, theater rooms, a tabletop gaming lounge, wellness spaces, a “Zen Den” library, and arcades.

A renovated relaxation lounge dubbed the "Zen Den" on Naval Base Kitsap-Bremerton. (Naval Base Kitsap)

“Quality of service is inseparable from readiness,” Vice Adm. Scott Gray, commander of Navy Installations Command, said in the release. “Providing safe, comfortable, and clean housing is a responsibility we owe to every sailor who volunteers to serve. Completing this project at Kitsap is an important step in a much larger, multiyear effort to improve unaccompanied housing across the Navy.”

The $12.1 million renovation, which passed its final inspection 30 days ahead of schedule in April 2026, is part of Chief of Naval Operations Daryl Caudle’s “No Sailor Lives Afloat” initiative, which aims to move unaccompanied sailors living on ships into shore-based housing.

During a round-table event last Wednesday, Caudle told reporters that the Navy had successfully moved more than 6,000 sailors off ships and was in the process of investing more than $375 million across 95 different construction projects for barracks and housing, chow facilities and gyms.

Claire Barrett is an editor and military history correspondent for Military Times. She is also a World War II researcher with an unparalleled affinity for Sir Winston Churchill and Michigan football.