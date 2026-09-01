After a 35-year Navy career, Capt. Rich Sussman administered the oath of enlistment to his son, Matthew Sussman, on his final day of service.

Matthew had wanted to follow in his father’s footsteps and enlist in the Navy for years, according to a recent release.

“We explored a lot of possibilities and options,” Christine Sussman said in the announcement. “No matter what I threw at him, nothing really seemed to stick or really get him excited until he started talking about enlisting. It’s like the most enthusiastic we’ve ever seen him about anything.”

In June, Matthew’s family gathered at the Albany Military Entrance Processing Station as he raised his right hand and swore into the Navy.

Capt. Sussman, commanding officer of Commander, Navy Regional Maintenance Center, shed a tear as he stood at attention with his son before reciting the oath. The moment marked both a new beginning for Matthew as he left for boot camp at Recruit Training Command Great Lakes in Illinois and the end of his father’s Navy career.

“In July of 1991 I went off to the Merchant Marine Academy to my boot camp,” Capt. Sussman said. “I commissioned in June of 1995, and 31 years later, here I sit on my last day in uniform doing the oath of enlistment for my son, on his first day in uniform. It’s just a tremendous honor and I couldn’t be more proud.”

For Capt. Sussman, administering the oath was a chance to pass his Navy legacy on to his son.

“The Navy can’t get rid of the Sussmans and we’re excited about it,” he said.

Matthew will serve as a submarines information systems technician and said he is ready for the challenge and responsibility that come with his new role.

“I’m jealous of my son,” Capt. Sussman said. “I told him if I could take his spot, start it and do it all over again I would absolutely do it.”