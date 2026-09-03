U.S. Army officials identified the soldier who died this week from injuries sustained during an accident at an on-post motor pool at Fort Knox, Kentucky.

Staff Sgt. Deonte Lamar Davis, assigned to the 19th Engineer Battalion, 20th Engineer Brigade, XVII Airborne Corps, died on Tuesday at Fort Knox, Kentucky, according to a Wednesday statement.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Staff Sgt. Davis,” Col. Jeff Burges, commander of the 20th Engineer Brigade, said in the release. “He was an outstanding Soldier and leader, and will be deeply missed by all his family, friends and fellow soldiers across the formation.”

Davis hailed from Daytona Beach, Florida, and he was a bridge crewmember assigned to the base since 2024.

Preliminary information regarding the incident found that engineering equipment fell on Davis while he was working in the motor pool, according to a Tuesday base release shared with Military Times.

Army motor pools are facilities where units maintain and work on vehicles, equipment and machinery.

Emergency responders were called to the scene around 10:30 a.m. local time, and David received emergency medical care before being transported by air to University of Louisville Hospital. He was later pronounced dead, the release states.

As part of the standard process for investigating soldiers’ fatalities, the incident is under investigation by the Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division, but initial indications are that it was accidental.

Davis’ awards include the Army Commendation Medal, two Army Achievement Medals, two Army Good Conduct Medals, National Defense Service Medal, Korea Defense Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon and Overseas Service Ribbon, per the release.

Cristina Stassis is a reporter covering stories surrounding the defense industry, national security, military/veteran affairs and more. She previously worked as an editorial fellow for Defense News in 2024 where she assisted the newsroom in breaking news across Sightline Media Group.