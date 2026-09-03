The U.S. Marine Corps announced that it is currently evaluating the newest entry into the long lineage of its combat utility uniforms.

The newest iteration was designed with feedback from service members to provide lightweight material and an updated fit for future field training and military operations.

“Equipment must evolve continuously to outpace near-peer technological advancements and deliver peak capabilities to the Fleet Marine Force,” said Todd Towles, clothing and equipment team lead.

The next-generation combat utility uniform also incorporates a crotch gusset to increase comfort and durability, as well as more sizing options for a wider variety of body types.

The Marine Corps is currently in the testing and user evaluation phase of the rollout.

On Aug. 4 and 5, the service issued the recently produced uniforms to command staff, drill instructors and recruits from three platoons in Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island.

Participants will wear the uniforms and provide their honest opinion at the end of a limited user evaluation period.

The service also recently modernized how service members can access the guide for uniform standards.

A new mobile app lets Marines check proper regulations for their outfit and grooming.

Service members can toggle between different uniform categories, with descriptions that explain what activities those uniforms are allowed to be worn for.

Riley Ceder is a Navy reporter at Military Times, where he covers issues directly affecting service members and their families, as well as breaking news.