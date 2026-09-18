The Army issued a policy on Friday to promote some noncommissioned officers who complete drill sergeant and recruiting courses.

Sergeants who complete the Army Recruiting Course or Drill Sergeant Course will be promoted to staff sergeant. Sergeants serving in drill sergeant positions who meet promotion requirements will also be promoted, effective Sept. 10.

The Army said the policy was intended to acknowledge the noncommissioned officers’ part in building the enlisted force.

“Drill sergeants are the backbone of the force and make a lasting impact on every enlisted soldier’s career,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Joseph Wilson, of the U.S. Army Recruiting Command, or USAREC. “Many of us who served for 10, 15 or 20 years or more always remember the drill sergeants who helped us to become ready and lethal members of the U.S. Army.”

The new policy comes shortly after USAREC hosted its first Drill Sergeant of the Year competition since the Army brought recruiting and initial training together under a single three-star command.

USAREC now oversees everything from the marketing material a civilian sees in a recruiter’s office to a trainee’s basic training graduation.

Eve Sampson is a reporter and former Army officer. She has covered conflict across the world, writing for The New York Times, The Washington Post and The Associated Press.