An F-16 jet crashed Thursday afternoon during a routine training mission in northern Michigan, causing some emergency responders and community members to be treated for a toxic chemical exposure.

A Texas Air National Guard F-16 assigned to the 149th Fighter Wing, housed at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, crashed in Grand Traverse County, Michigan, during a routine training mission from the Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, according to a wing release shared with Military Times.

The pilot successfully ejected from the Falcon, the statement says.

The Michigan State Police directed all businesses and residences to evacuate around 4:30 p.m. local time within a one-mile radius of the crash site due to a “hazardous chemical spill” related to the crash, according to a social media post.

“Continue to avoid the area while first responders work to keep the community safe,” the post reads.

The evacuation order was lifted around 9:45 p.m., and residents were able to return to their homes near the crash site. However, as authorities continued to work in the area, some residents were not able to drive home, instead being told to park along a roadway.

Following the crash, several first responders were among the 30 people evaluated at a local hospital for possible exposure to hazardous chemicals. Most of the responders were treated and released, but six people remained in Munson Medical Center overnight and all were in stable condition, CNN reported.

“Munson Healthcare reminds residents that individuals within the one‑mile radius of the incident who are experiencing symptoms such as cough or trouble breathing should seek medical evaluation,” the post says.

Hydrazine, which is used in F-16s as an emergency fuel power in the Emergency Power Unit, can cause short-term effects such as trouble breathing or long-term ones such as organ damage.

In an Air traffic control audio clip captured by Live.ATC, the pilot can be heard saying emergency services need to be alerted due to a suspected bird strike.

“We have a possible mayday. My wingman, I believe, may have taken a bird,” the audio says, with the pilot continuing to say that one person was in the jet.

“He told me he was going to have to get out, and it’s going to be the town I’m overhead now,” the pilot says.

The wing did not say if the pilot sustained any injuries or was taken to the hospital following the crash.

The incident’s cause was not released by the wing, and the crash is under investigation.

Cristina Stassis is a reporter covering stories surrounding the defense industry, national security, military/veteran affairs and more. She previously worked as an editorial fellow for Defense News in 2024 where she assisted the newsroom in breaking news across Sightline Media Group.